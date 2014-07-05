Pregnant woman with Chattanooga ties missing in California - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Pregnant woman with Chattanooga ties missing in California

By David Cobb, Knoxville News Sentinel
This undated photo released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department shows 19-year-old Erin Corwin. This undated photo released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department shows 19-year-old Erin Corwin.
 From specialized investigators in helicopters to the nationwide spread of traditional and social media coverage, the search is on for clues about what happened to a 19-year-old woman with area ties who disappeared a week ago in Southern California.

Authorities in San Bernardino County, Calif., are looking for Erin Corwin, a three-months pregnant native of Oak Ridge, Tenn., who has been living on a military base in Twentynine Palms, Calif., where her husband, Marine Cpl. Jonathan Corwin, is stationed.

The morning of June 28 she left home in her 2013 blue Toyota Corolla headed to Joshua Tree National Park. Erin's husband reported her missing the next day. Her car was found in Twentynine Palms on Monday but there was no indication of her direction of travel, according to the local sheriff's office.

Corwin, who has grandparents in Chattanooga, never lived farther than a mile from her parents before moving west in the fall, her sister-in-law DeeAnna Heavilin said Friday.

