McMinn Co. Sheriff's Office investigating homicide

McMinn Co Sheriff Joe Guy tells Channel 3 a McMinn County man was found shot at a residence Friday on County Road 172 in what appears to be an apparent homicide.Around noon, 20-year-old Tyler Womack, a resident of County Road 172, had gone to a neighbor's property across the road and was later found there by his grandmother.Womack died from a gunshot wound.McMinn County Sheriff's officers processed the crime scene and are currently continuing the investigation.No suspects have been named at this time.The McMinn County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide.Officials are staying tight-lipped about their investigation.It happened Friday night on Clearwater Road shortly before 6 p.m.