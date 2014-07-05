McMinn Co. Sheriff's Office investigating homicide - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

McMinn Co. Sheriff's Office investigating homicide

MCMINN COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - UPDATE: McMinn Co Sheriff Joe Guy tells Channel 3 a McMinn County man was found shot at a residence Friday on County Road 172 in what appears to be an apparent homicide.

Around noon, 20-year-old Tyler Womack, a resident of County Road 172, had gone to a neighbor’s property across the road and was later found there by his grandmother. 

Womack died from a gunshot wound.  

McMinn County Sheriff’s officers processed the crime scene and are currently continuing the investigation. 

No suspects have been named at this time.
PREVIOUS STORY: The McMinn County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide.

Officials are staying tight-lipped about their investigation.

It happened Friday night on Clearwater Road shortly before 6 p.m.  

