Official: Tennessee man drowns in Old Hickory Lake

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The drowning of a 27-year-old man in Old Hickory Lake in Hendersonville remains under investigation by officials who are trying to determine whether alcohol contributed to the death.

Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency told WTVF-TV in Nashville (http://bit.ly/1qy63Jz ) that Regan Jewett of Nashville was on a foam mat in the water and attempted to climb onto a personal water craft.

Officials say the craft somehow rolled over on top of him Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 3 p.m. in an area of the lake known as Skinny Dip Cove, located near the Windstar Bay Subdivision.

Jewett's body was recovered around 4:15 p.m. Officials say he was found not wearing a life jacket.

Information from: WTVF-TV, http://www.newschannel5.com

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.