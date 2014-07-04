UTC Coaches "take one" for St. Jude Posted: Friday, July 4, 2014 11:14 PM EDT Updated: Friday, July 4, 2014 11:35 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Sports - Chattanooga Mocs UTC

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB)-- UTC Head Football and Basketball Coaches Russ Huesman and Will Wade took to the tank for a good cause on the Fourth of July.

Friday afternoon, we caught up with both at Downtown Chattanooga's Universal Joint..

They were celebrity targets on behalf of the St.. Jude Children's Hospital fundraiser..

"You know it's a great cause and to be able to help in any way we can, that's so important," said Huesman

"I learned more about St. Jude and everything, it does not only for the kids who are the patients but also the families and for the other siblings in the family because it affects everybody," said Wade.

The event was organized by UTC's Satchel Dahl, who works at Universal Joint and underwent successful treatment for a brain tumor years ago thanks to St. Jude.



