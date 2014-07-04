Braves win 8th straight, down Arizona 5-2 Posted: Friday, July 4, 2014 10:54 PM EDT Updated: Friday, July 4, 2014 11:00 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

SPORTS - Atlanta Braves

ATLANTA (AP) - Freddie Freeman drove in two runs, Ervin Santana won his second straight start, and the Atlanta Braves stretched their winning streak to eight games with a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night.



The Braves (48-38) have won 10 of 11 to move 10 games over .500 for the first time since April 29. They lead the NL East by 1½ games.



Santana (7-5) gave up six hits and two runs with one walk and six strikeouts in 7 1-3 innings.



Arizona began the night tied with Houston for most losses in the majors with 50. The Diamondbacks have lost seven of 11.



After earning three victories from June 20-28, Arizona's Josh Collmenter (7-5) allowed five runs, 11 hits, one walk, and struck out three in six-plus innings.



