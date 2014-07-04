Pat Summitt's new deal - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Pat Summitt's new deal

 KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Pat Summitt will remain the Tennessee women's basketball head coach emeritus next season and can continue holding the position as long as she wants it. That's according to a new contract signed in May and obtained Thursday night through a public records request. It states that Summitt will have the title head coach emeritus "in perpetuity, or until she chooses to relinquish it."
    
Summitt has served as head coach emeritus since ending her 38-season tenure as the Lady Vols' coach in April 2012. That came one year after announcing she had early-onset dementia, Alzheimer's type.

