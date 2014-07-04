Suns drop Lookouts 3-0

JACKSONVILLE, FL- (WRCB)- The Chattanooga Lookouts lost to the Jacksonville Suns Friday night 3-0. Despite outhitting the homestanding Suns 7-3, Jacksonville was able to capitalize with timely hits and two Chattanooga errors.

Lookouts' starting pitcher Nick Struck suffered his fifth loss on the season.



Chattanooga wraps up the series Tuesday in Jacksonville before returning home Thursday for Huntsville.



The Lookouts are now 6-10 in the second half of the Southern League's 2014 season.

