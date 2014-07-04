Marion Co. Sheriff's Dept arrest man for threatening citizens at - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Marion Co. Sheriff's Dept arrest man for threatening citizens at a local park

Posted: Updated:
MARION COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

A man wanted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office was finally picked up July 4th.  He allegedly threatened people at a local park with a handgun when they asked for items they believe took without their permission.

Several campers on vacation at the Marion County Park say, they notified the front desk before officers showed up to tell them a man was going around stealing and bringing items back to his tent.

According to a witness, Janeway was spitting, using profanity and wouldn’t obey the officers.  They ended up having to use a taser.  

Brian Janeway is facing possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest and a few other charges.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.