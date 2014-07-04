Marion Co. Sheriff's Dept arrest man for threatening citizens at a local park

A man wanted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office was finally picked up July 4th. He allegedly threatened people at a local park with a handgun when they asked for items they believe took without their permission.

Several campers on vacation at the Marion County Park say, they notified the front desk before officers showed up to tell them a man was going around stealing and bringing items back to his tent.

According to a witness, Janeway was spitting, using profanity and wouldn’t obey the officers. They ended up having to use a taser.

Brian Janeway is facing possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest and a few other charges.