New local charity to help women with cancer debuts July 4th

JASPER, TN (WRCB) -
Battling cancer is a challenge millions of American women face, but while fighting for their lives, many struggle to pay the bills. That's the focus of the new Chattanooga chapter of Pink Heals, a charity starting Friday that helps women here in the Tennessee Valley.
The local firefighters behind the charity brought people together in Marion County July 4th with a grand gesture to honor a Jasper teen who lost her battle. They celebrated the red, white and blue with a pop of pink.
A pastel pink fire truck made it's debut through the streets of Jasper. It's a vehicle to spread the message about cancer among women, and help local patients financially. Displayed on the very front is the name Kennedy, in memory of Jasper teen Kennedy Griffith.
"She lost her battle but it doesn't necessarily mean every body has to," family friend Misty Givens said.
"A testament to her life, the battle she endured and the fact that she's still touching people is what blows my mind," Kennedy's mom Pam Griffith said.
16-year-old Kennedy passed away in 2012, but now she'll live on through this new local mission to help others survive. Pam Griffith wrote a message to her daughter on the truck and anybody else touched by cancer is invited to do the same.
This mobile memorial will travel all around the tri-state area raising awareness and selling pink items to benefit local women.
"Help our neighbors who are struggling to pay their bills while they're going through their chemo treatment and having to miss work," Pink Heals Chattanooga Chapter President Robert Baty said.
Something else you've probably never seen is a firefighter dressed head-to-toe in pink gear. These local heroes are responsible for bringing Pink Heals to our area.
"I'm just glad our community is behind us and supporting us in what we're doing," Baty said.
"Stuff like this is what keeps me happy and keeps me going. every time her name's mentioned or tribute is made I get that much more stronger," Pam Griffith said.
The Pink Heals July 4th celebration lasted all day at the Jasper ball fields in Marion County. A fireworks show is at 9 p.m. The charity is currently in negotiations with a local police department to get a cruiser donated to also paint pink. They're currently asking for volunteers and local women who could use some help.
They'll be set up at the Whitwell car show Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
More information on Pink Heals can be found on its web site, www.pinkhealschatt.org