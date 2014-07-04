UPDATE: Chattanooga Police need help finding missing elderly man Posted: Friday, July 4, 2014 2:40 PM EDT Updated: Saturday, July 5, 2014 10:55 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

UPDATE: A motorized wheelchair in front of Steven Bell’s home is the only sign of the man neighbors describe as a dear friend.



Bell was reported missing after neighbors stopped by to check on him and found the door unlocked and TV on, something they say is out of the ordinary.



Neighbors tell us there was a heavy police presence Friday at the house on Lynchburg Street as investigators search for clues as to where Bell may be.



Friends tell us Bell needs the wheelchair to get around and that he would have a hard time without it. They say he has a number of health issues.



Channel 3 spoke to a friend who’s known Bell for 25 years who says Bell frequently visits his come a couple of streets over on Hooker Road.



He says investigators told him someone withdrew all of the money from Bell’s bank account.



Friends say Bell paid all of his debts and didn’t owe anyone money, but couldn’t imagine why he would leave without telling anyone.



Police are asking anyone that locates Bell to immediately call 423-698-2525 and/or Investigator Dean at 423-643-5422.



PREVIOUS STORY: The Chattanooga Police Department needs the public's help in locating a missing elderly man.



65-year-old Steven Bell was discovered missing from his home Thursday, July 3.



At this time, his whereabouts are unknown and it is unclear how long he has been gone.



Chattanooga Police tell Channel 3 that Bell has an extensive medical history and cannot walk very far on his own.



