Police: Boy found unresponsive in hot car while parents drink inside local bar

PITTSBURGH — Our NBC News partners at WPXI are reporting that a mother and stepfather are facing serious charges after police said they left a 2-year-old inside of a hot car while they drank inside a bar.According to police, 30-year-old Terri Hymes, of Homewood, and 27-year-old Archie Howard, of Garfield, are facing multiple charges after someone called 911 to report the boy in the car.Pittsburgh police said when they arrived at the bar on Frankstown Avenue, the child was found slumped over, sweating and unresponsive in a car seat.Investigators said the windows of the car were cracked open, however the temperature at the time was 80 degrees with 70 percent humidity. The boy was immediately taken to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, where he has since been treated and released.

