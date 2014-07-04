Chattooga Co. Police charges 90-year-old with molesting teen

Police say the 90-year-old man knew exactly what he was doing when he invited a teenage girl into his bedroom.

Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader said that Thomas Hoyt Tucker, of Summerville, Ga., sat on his bed on June 16 and hollered at his 14-year-old relative. Tucker asked her to look out the window and make sure his wife was still outside.

Then, Schrader said, Tucker asked the girl to meet him in his room.

"You got something pretty I'd like to see," Tucker told her, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

