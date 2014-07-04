Juvenile Justice offers mental health services - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Juvenile Justice offers mental health services

Posted: Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Under federal scrutiny for the way it treats children charged with crimes, the Juvenile Court in Memphis and Shelby County now employs a full-time mental health professional to help kids deal with the stress and anxiety of being in detention.

The Commercial Appeal reports (http://bit.ly/VHih7P) that Makedra Ivy, a licensed social worker, is on site for eight hours a day, five days a week, with an additional staff member at the facility for four hours every Saturday and Sunday.

Out of the roughly 47 kids who are brought into custody each month, Ivy will get about 30 visits, though some kids will visit multiple times. Her services range from teaching impulse control to helping kids cope with depression.

The U.S. Department of Justice in 2012 called for numerous Juvenile Court reforms.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.