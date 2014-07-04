Juvenile Justice offers mental health services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Under federal scrutiny for the way it treats children charged with crimes, the Juvenile Court in Memphis and Shelby County now employs a full-time mental health professional to help kids deal with the stress and anxiety of being in detention.

The Commercial Appeal reports (http://bit.ly/VHih7P) that Makedra Ivy, a licensed social worker, is on site for eight hours a day, five days a week, with an additional staff member at the facility for four hours every Saturday and Sunday.

Out of the roughly 47 kids who are brought into custody each month, Ivy will get about 30 visits, though some kids will visit multiple times. Her services range from teaching impulse control to helping kids cope with depression.

The U.S. Department of Justice in 2012 called for numerous Juvenile Court reforms.

