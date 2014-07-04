East Ridge neighborhood deals with holiday water main break - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

East Ridge neighborhood deals with holiday water main break

The water main break forced a street closure as crews had to dig to repair the water main. Photo by Dan Kennedy/WRCBtv.com The water main break forced a street closure as crews had to dig to repair the water main. Photo by Dan Kennedy/WRCBtv.com
EAST RIDGE, TN (WRCB) - A water main break in East Ridge shut off water to an estimated 40-50 people this July 4 holiday.

It happened after 3 a.m. Friday on Lenoir Street. The Tennessee American Water Company (TAWC) had to shut off water to the street for much of the morning. Neighbors said this is the second break on their street in a week.

"I heard a boom and it woke me up and I just kinda thought, 'I wonder what that was, ha ha,'" said Emilia Gentry.

Emilia Gentry and her neighbors on Lenoir Street woke up with no water Friday morning.

"I saw the trucks working out here on the corner and thought, 'well we have another water main break somewhere,'" she said.

By 4 a.m. Friday, on call workers with the TAWC were on the scene of the latest break in East Ridge. Neighbors said it happened about 100 yards from another break earlier in the week. There’s no nearby construction and water company officials said the pipes aren’t all that old, calling the back-to-back breaks just “bad luck.”

"It's kinda hard," she said. "You don't realize how much you need water until you don't have it."

When the TAWC showed up, the spewing water had formed a bit of a sinkhole. So workers shut down the road and the water for safety as the company dug to reach the break.

Gentry said she’s thankful for their hard work.

"Thankful that they're working on it even though it is the fourth and I hope they can get it done quick," she said.

Once crews replace the broken pipes, they fill the hole with flowable fill and repave the surface.

