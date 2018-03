Restoring history: efforts underway to preserve Civil War monuments

Over more than a century, tree branches obscured them from view and grasses grew tall around the markers of bronze and stone, set in places where hundreds of men fell in the nation's war with itself.Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park is home to more than 700 battlefield monuments.They're 150 years removed now from the Battle of Chickamauga, one of the Civil War's bloodiest engagements and the South's last major victory in the fighting.Each memorial -- from shoebox-size plaques to granite monuments more than 20 feet tall -- was placed with care, to honor, to remember.Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press