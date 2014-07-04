Restoring history: efforts underway to preserve Civil War monume - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together for You

Restoring history: efforts underway to preserve Civil War monuments

Posted: Updated:
Rex Lisle uses a torch to heat a bronze relief to apply patina to the surface on a monument to the 125th Ohio Volunteer Infantry at the Chickamauga Battlefield. Photo by John Rawlston/Times Free Press Rex Lisle uses a torch to heat a bronze relief to apply patina to the surface on a monument to the 125th Ohio Volunteer Infantry at the Chickamauga Battlefield. Photo by John Rawlston/Times Free Press
CHICKAMAUGA, GA (Times Free Press) - Over more than a century, tree branches obscured them from view and grasses grew tall around the markers of bronze and stone, set in places where hundreds of men fell in the nation's war with itself.

Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park is home to more than 700 battlefield monuments.

They're 150 years removed now from the Battle of Chickamauga, one of the Civil War's bloodiest engagements and the South's last major victory in the fighting.

Each memorial -- from shoebox-size plaques to granite monuments more than 20 feet tall -- was placed with care, to honor, to remember.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.