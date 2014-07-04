Picture perfect weather for your Independence Day

Good Friday and happy Independence Day! We couldn't ask for better. High pressure gives us sunshine and slightly cooler air today with highs in the mid 80s. Winds may get a little breezy this afternoon, blowing from the north at 10-15 mph.



No problems grilling out this evening. Temps will be in the low 80s from 5pm to 6pm and skies will remain clear.



For the fireworks, we will have perfect weather for all the displays. By 9pm, temps will be in the low 70s, the humidity will still be low, and skies will be clear.



Saturday will start with a great low of 60 degrees. We will warm a little Saturday afternoon to the upper 80s. Sunday, the humidity will start creeping back in, and the temps will begin climbing back up to about 90 degrees.



We will be back in the soup next week. Highs will be in the low 90s with high humidity returning. With that said, I think we will stay rain free until Wednesday when a front will sag into the Tennessee Valley and bring a chance of showers and storms through the rest of the week.

To track Hurricane Arthur on your smart phone or iPad, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes



FRIDAY:

8am... Sunny, 64



Noon... Sunny, Breezy, 75



3pm... Sunny, Breezy, 85



6pm... Sunny, Breezy, 80



9pm... Clear Skies, 72

