Hamilton County commissioners ban campaign signs on county property

They’re part of any election campaign: Campaign signs and during election season, you see them everywhere.



“Sometimes it just looks like they pile them everywhere,” Linda Kulik said.



Tim Boyd is the District 8 Commissioner for Hamilton County.



“People recognize you are a legitimate candidate and then name recognition when the person goes into the polling booth,” Boyd said.



He says a candidate can spend anywhere from a couple hundred to thousands of dollars on campaign signs alone.



But a new regulation is making sure these signs stay off county property.



“We wanted to make sure that the courthouse and public buildings are a pretty special place and we don’t need to be putting campaign signs in front of those buildings,” he added.



People told Channel 3 they agree, county property is no place for campaign signs.



“It’s kind of hard for the government to be endorsing anybody. It’s probably better on private property because then you’re saying ‘Okay, I’m endorsing this candidate,’” Lee Nash said.



“It kind of sounds like a conflict of interest to me, I guess. Whether it is or not, I don’t know but you need to be able to get in there and do the business at hand and not be campaigning,” Kulik added.



State law keeps signs 100 feet away from polling locations to help candidates from influencing voters at the polls.



But some believe regulations should go further to help keeps signs from becoming a distraction.



“It’s actually distracting driver and it’s a dangerous situation,” Nash added.



One commissioner that did not go on camera said he is against the resolution, saying campaign signs are important for voters.





