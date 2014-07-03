Video: Crowds gather at Coolidge Park for "Pops on the River" - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Video: Crowds gather at Coolidge Park for "Pops on the River"

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

You couldn't find a patch of visible grass at Coolidge Park Thursday night.  The crowds headed out to start the holiday weekend with a bang, for "Pops in the Park".  Photojournalist Timothy Bradfield takes us there

 

 


Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.