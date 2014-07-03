Firework sales are booming for Independence Day Posted: Thursday, July 3, 2014 10:55 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, July 3, 2014 11:30 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

The holiday is just about here and firework sales are soaring this year.



Some local shop owners say business is better than ever.

Sales have tripled this season at the Dixieland Fireworks Shop in East Ridge.

The manager of the store credits the fact that the shop is owned by locals, who still live in the area.

Stores are packed and management is trying to keep up with the demand.



Keesha Woodard, manager, "From the moment we came here there were people waiting in our parking lot this morning and it's been more like July 4th for us, so I keep telling myself it's only the 3rd."



The manager of Dixieland says they're restocking after the store closes at midnight and they'll be stocked and ready to go at 8 Friday morning.



