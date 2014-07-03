Homeowner shoots intruder, wounding him; but there's more to the story

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that happened in Powell, Alabama.



Forty-four-year-old Cecil "Monty" Gant was shot multiple times by a homeowner on Wigley Avenue.



The homeowner had called 911 because someone was trying to get into his house. The homeowner got his revolver and shot the alleged intruder several times from inside the house. The suspect was able to get away in a car driven by another person.



Investigators say it appears that all persons involved knew each other. A record of ongoing threats and prior reports is being evaluated.



Gant was taken to the hospital, then airlifted to a hospital in Huntsville. He is listed in critical condition.

The shooter was taken to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office for questioning.

The investigation into these events is continuing. The homeowner was released pending further action or information in this matter.