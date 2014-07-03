Homeowner shoots intruder, wounding him; but there's more to the - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Homeowner shoots intruder, wounding him; but there's more to the story

Posted: Updated:
DEKALB COUNTY, AL (WRCB) -

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that happened in Powell, Alabama.

Forty-four-year-old Cecil "Monty" Gant  was shot multiple times by a homeowner on Wigley Avenue.  

The homeowner had called 911 because someone was trying to get into his house.  The homeowner got his revolver and shot the alleged intruder several times from inside the house.  The suspect was able to get away in a car driven by another person.
 
Investigators say it appears that all persons involved knew each other.  A record of ongoing threats and prior reports is being evaluated.

Gant was taken to the hospital, then airlifted to a hospital in Huntsville. He is listed in critical condition.  
The shooter was taken to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office for questioning.
The investigation into these events is continuing.  The homeowner was released pending further action or information in this matter.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.