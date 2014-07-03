More than 1,300 Tennessee Heroes awarded grant money for college Posted: Thursday, July 3, 2014 9:14 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, July 3, 2014 9:14 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Post 9/11 veterans in Tennessee are getting financial help for education from the state's Helping Heroes grant program. A new report from

the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury finds that 1,325 veterans have received more than $3.1 million in grant money from 2008-2013.



The Helping Heroes grant program provides post secondary education financial assistance to Tennessee citizens who are decorated post-9/11 veterans. Helping Heroes awards total either $500 or $1,000 per student per semester (according to part-time or full-time status), as long as the student passes his or her courses. The grants are funded through the state’s system of lottery-funded scholarships.





