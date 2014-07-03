Subaru recalling more than 600,000 vehicles - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Subaru recalling more than 600,000 vehicles

By Cheri Burt, Producer
Subaru is recalling more than 660-thousand cars and SUVs.  But, it's mostly the cold-weather states that have to worry..

Subaru says salt used to clear icy roads can cause brake lines to rust and leak fluid.
That can lead to slower braking times.
The vehicles affected are:
  • The Legacy and Outback, model years 2005 through 2009.
  • Impreza model years 2008 through 2014
  • Forester model years 2009 through 2013.
Dealers will inspect brake lines and replace them if there are leaks.

