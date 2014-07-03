A liquor store petition is making its way around Rhea County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

A liquor store petition is making its way around Rhea County

By Cheri Burt, Producer
People are signing on the dotted line for the prospect of liquor stores in Rhea County.
We checked on the petition calling for a referendum on the November ballot.
As of Thursday afternoon, 165 people in Dayton had signed on, along with 53 in Graysville and another 78 in Spring City.
Rhea Co. election officials say those signatures have yet to be validated..
Approximately 500 signatures countywide would be required to get the proposal in front of voters.
The petition's deadline is Friday, September 5th.

