UPDATE Arthur strengthens into Category 2 hurricane; winds close to 100 mph as it nears NC

RODANTHE, N.C. (AP) - Forecasters say the odds are increasing that Hurricane Arthur will actually make landfall. But they say even if that doesn't happen, coastal North Carolina is going to feel the impact overnight and tomorrow.



They expect Arthur to speed up to a Category 2 storm and pass over or near the Outer Banks early in the day -- bringing rain, heavy winds, storm surge and dangerous rip currents. Its top sustained winds are currently clocked at 90 miles an hour.



The timing is bad for the state's Outer Banks -- where tourism officials had expected 250,000 visitors for the holiday weekend. But North Carolina's governor says it still should be a "beautiful weekend" after the storm passes tomorrow.



And some of the people who are vacationing this week in the Outer Banks are planning to ride out the hurricane. A Virginia man who was on the beach today said he didn't see any reason to disrupt his family's vacation.



A hurricane warning is in effect for much of the North Carolina coast.



Meanwhile forecasters have issued tropical storm warnings for Nantucket Island and parts of Cape Cod in Massachusetts as Hurricane Arthur approaches.



A forecast map from the National Hurricane Center in Miami indicates that the center of the storm isn't likely to pass New England until late Friday or early Saturday.



