New advisories concern breast cancer detection

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

This year, thousands of Tennessee women will go get a mammogram — just like they do every year.


And while many will see the same results as they did the year before, they may also see an unfamiliar, eyebrow-raising note: “Your mammogram shows that your breast tissue is dense.”


The language is drawn from a new state law, which now requires doctors to send these letters out to women who have dense breast tissue.


While it’s common, dense tissue can make it more difficult to spot cancer early on in mammograms, and in some cases, it can increase cancer risk, doctors say.


