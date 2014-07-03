Five-year-old girl gets her wish to meet Miss Tennessee

The newly-crowned Miss Tennessee was in the scenic city Thursday and a special little girl is helping her redefine beauty.

Hayley Lewis stopped by the Splash Salon in East Brainerd to meet residents and sign autographs.



She will also be spending time with a little girl who's been featured here on Channel 3 over the years.

Five-year-old Ema McLaughen of Ooltewah has hydrocephalus, which is swelling of the brain.



It was her wish to attend the preliminary and meet Miss Tennessee Shelby Thompson.



Emma won over everyone's heart, including the new Miss Tennessee.

Emma recently had her ninth surgery for hydrocephalus before attending this year's Miss Tennessee pageant.

Miss Tennessee is here raising money for the Children's Miracle Network.





