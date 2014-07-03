GA VA employee invited to testify before Congress

ATLANTA (AP) - A Georgia-based employee of the VA's national Health Eligibility Center has been invited to testify before Congress next week about his allegations that applications for veterans seeking health care benefits may have been improperly purged.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Thursday (http://bit.ly/1rpHCzL ) that program specialist Scott Davis plans to tell the committee about mismanagement at the center located in DeKalb County, which manages enrollment and eligibility across the VA system. Davis has said he was retaliated against when he began speaking out about the problems.

The House Committee on Veterans' affairs plans a Tuesday hearing on how the VA handles whistleblower complaints.

The AJC reports the VA Inspector General's office is looking into Davis' allegations, which include the possible purging of more than 10,000 veterans' health benefit applications.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

