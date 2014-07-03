CDC to sleepy drivers: Hit the hay, not the road

By MIKE STOBBEAP Medical Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Millions of U.S. drivers are expected to hit the highways this holiday weekend - and some of them may be nodding off behind the wheel.

According to a new government survey, about 1 in 25 adults say they recently fell asleep while driving.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its latest drowsy driving report on Thursday, along with some tips on how to stay awake. They include getting enough sleep the night before and breaking up the drive with naps, coffee breaks and a change if drivers. Also avoid driving late at night or very early in the morning.

Online:

CDC: http://www.cdc.gov/mmwr

