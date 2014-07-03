Dalton Police need help searching for WalMart TV thief Posted: Thursday, July 3, 2014 5:05 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, July 3, 2014 5:11 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

The Dalton Police Department are looking for a man who stole four televisions from the Walmart on Shugart Road Thursday, July 2 just before 8 p.m.



The suspect left the store in a Honda SUV with Bradley County, Tennessee plates.



Police say the suspect, a young white male with red or reddish brown hair, was recorded entering the store and heading directly to the electronics department, when he loaded four 32" model televisions into a shopping cart.



Two of the televisions were Samsung models, one was a Vizio model, and one was a Hisense model. In total, the stolen TVs were valued at more than $1,100.



Police tell Channel 3 the suspect was seen by witnesses getting into a sand or gold colored Honda SUV and leaving. Witnesses were able to give investigators a partial license plate, and the information that the tag was from Bradley County.



Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to please contact Detective Matthew Lowery at 706-278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 133.