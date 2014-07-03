Knoxville man claims $259 million Powerball prize Posted: Thursday, July 3, 2014 4:37 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, July 3, 2014 4:37 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Courtesy: WBIR

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Knoxville man has claimed the largest jackpot ever won in Tennessee with a winning $259 million Powerball ticket.



Roy Cockrum appeared at the Tennessee Lottery headquarters in Nashville Thursday to claim the prize. He is planning to accept a lump sum payment of $115 million.



Cockrum, 58, bought the ticket at a Kroger store in Knoxville on June 11. Before becoming a millionaire, he worked for 20 years as an actor and stage manager for theater and TV productions.



Cockrum says he is planning to use the majority of the money to start a foundation that will support performing arts organizations around the country.



Lottery officials say it's the largest prize ever won in Tennessee Lottery history.



