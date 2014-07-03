Rhea Church's Fireworks for God

A roadside fireworks stand in Rhea County has a heavenly deal for fireworks shoppers this Fourth of July holiday.

"We have two fundraising events each year that we can be tax-exempt on, and this of course is the big one for the year," says Tom Baumer of Pentecostal Worship Center in Spring City.

A congregation with a somewhat unique ministry, selling fireworks for God.

They came up with the idea 22 years ago and found "you know what, we can do this, we can actually make some money for the church, make some money for our youth and our elderly programs," says Baumer, who claims a few days of fireworks sales literally fuels their community outreach programs for the entire year.

Prices here for the fireworks shopper might be a literal godsend, with a seller not necessarily looking for a profit margin and the state not getting any taxes on any sale.

"I like the good cause behind the sale, this is normally where I shop every year," says Bobbie Thurman, who is back again, doing a little shopping for the grandkids.

"They have other family members coming that's bringing a lot more fireworks so this is just little stuff for them to cut off and play with."

Baumer admits it's a somewhat odd mix of God's word and manmade pyrotechnics that helps his church stay financially afloat, prompting this intrepid reporter to ask.

What would Jesus do with fireworks?

"I think he'd have a pretty good fireworks celebration on his birthday," says Baumer laughing.