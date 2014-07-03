Father returns from duty to surprise daughter at Father/Daughter Game

A father serving in the U.S. Army, and away from his family for 11 months surprised his daughter and sons Wednesday night in Bridgeport, AL.

Six-year-old Jaycee was playing softball at the City Park in the Father/Daughter game.

Friends conspired to distract the young girl, by one of them acting that he had been hit by a ball on the field.

Out walked SPC Steven Garner to take a turn at bat, surprising his daughter on the field, and his two sons in the stands.





