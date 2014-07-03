Pulling up stakes: Campaign signs prohibited from public spaces

It's settled once and for all. It's not OK to campaign at the courthouse or any county property — except 101 feet or more from polling locations.

Hamilton County commissioners on Wednesday set that notion in stone after a kerfuffle last weekabout copies of a campaign letter posted in the Hamilton County-Chattanooga Courts Building.

Then county leaders found out that, in fact, there was no rule barring political campaigning on county property.

Commission Chairman Fred Skillern brought the resolution as a late item, not on the agenda passed last week, because he said it was an urgent matter that needed to get on the books.

