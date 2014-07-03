Alleged intruder shot multiple times by homeowner Posted: Thursday, July 3, 2014 1:34 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, July 3, 2014 1:34 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

An Alabama man was shot multiple times by a homeowner on Wigley Avenue in Powell, Alabama.



DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office tells Channel 3, 911 received a call from a man reporting a person trying to get into his residence.



The homeowner retrieved a revolver and shot the alleged intruder, 44-year-old Cecil “Monty” Gant of Dutton several times from inside the house.



The suspect was able to leave the scene in a car driven by another person. The sheriff's office tells Channel 3 that all three persons involved in the shooting were familiar with each other.



The shooting victim was transported to DeKalb Regional where he was treated and air lifted to Huntsville Hospital.



His condition was listed as critical as of midnight Wednesday.



The shooter was transported to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office where he gave investigators evidence of the ongoing threats from Gant.



The investigation into these events is continuing and the case will likely be presented to a grand jury in the near future.



The homeowner was released pending further action or information in this matter.