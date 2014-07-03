TWRA: Pesticide caused duck deaths

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says an investigation has found that a pesticide caused the deaths of 20 ducks last month around Old Hickory Lake in Middle Tennessee.

WKRN-TV (http://bit.ly/1t1IPiz) reports a release from the agency says it is unclear whether the birds were poisoned accidentally or intentionally.

The duck deaths were reported by a family on the lake who witnessed some of the animals die.

TWRA sent the carcasses for testing and said the ducks ate corn containing the pesticide carbofuran, which is extremely toxic to the animals.

Information from: WKRN-TV, http://www.wkrn.com/

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.