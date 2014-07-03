Hearing for dad in Georgia hot SUV child death

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) - A suburban Atlanta man charged with murder in his 22-month-old son's death in a hot SUV is due in court to discuss his bond.

Justin Ross Harris is scheduled Thursday in Cobb County Magistrate Court. He faces murder and child cruelty charges in the June 18 death of his son, Cooper.

Harris has told police he was supposed to drive his son to day care that morning but drove to work without realizing that his son was strapped into a car seat in the back.

Search warrants released over the weekend showed Harris told investigators he had done an online search on what temperature could cause a child's death in a vehicle. The warrant doesn't specify when Harris did the searches.

