Feeding black bears close trails in Smoky Mountains

By Knoxville News Sentinel
Hikers walk across Gregory Bald in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Photo by Amy Smotherman Burgess Hikers walk across Gregory Bald in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Photo by Amy Smotherman Burgess
GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK -

Gregory Bald, one of the most visited high elevation meadows in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, has been temporarily closed due to a high number of bears feeding on wild cherries at the site.

At least a dozen bears have been seen at the bald in recent days. Park officials say the situation has led to several close encounters between hikers and bears, creating an unacceptable safety risk.

The bears are expected to leave when the food source runs out. In the meantime, biologists will be monitoring the area.
Nearby trails to Gregory Bald that are temporarily closed include the Gregory Bald Trail and Wolf Ridge Trail from Parson Bald to Gregory Bald.

