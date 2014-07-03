Victoria's family turns down $30K from KFC

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) - We've learned the family at the center of a controversial Facebook post about KFC has decided not to take money from the restaurant chain.

The Kellum Law Firm, which represents the family, says "The [Wilcher] family didn't think it was appropriate to accept KFC's donation, but KFC is invited to make a donation to the Frank Stile foundation."

If you remember, Frank Stile is the plastic surgeon from Las Vegas who offered to do pro bono work on Victoria's face.



The restaurant chain had pledged the money to help with the medical bills of the 3-year-old, despite their investigation that concluded the incident of Victoria Wilcher being thrown out of a Jackson restaurant did not happen.



Victoria was injured in a pit bull attack just a few months ago at her grandfather's house.



According to the original Facebook post on Victoria's Victories the little girl was asked by a KFC employee to leave a Jackson restaurant because her appearance was disturbing some of the patrons.



The Facebook page "Victoria's Victories" has been taken down.



