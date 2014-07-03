The South prescribes more painkillers, CDC says

CDC Report on Painkillers

Southern states had the most prescriptions in 2012. Alabama was in the lead with 143 prescriptions per 100 people, followed closely by Tennessee. The other leading states were - in ranking order - West Virginia, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Mississippi and Louisiana. Doctors in the South have also topped prescription rate lists for other medications, including antibiotics and stimulants for children. Rates of chronic disease tend to be higher in the South, but past research has found that doesn't explain away the difference. Hawaii had the least prescriptions, at 52 per 100 people."Prescriptions go up, deaths go up. Prescriptions go down, deaths go down," said CDC Director Dr. Tom Frieden. While that seems logical, evidence of that link is incomplete. The CDC reports state death rates but combines all kinds of drug overdoses, including heroin and cocaine. And those rankings differ from the prescription list. But officials cite studies that show higher overdose rates when there are more prescriptions of painkillers and larger doses prescribed.Officials say there's a need for more prescription drug monitoring programs at the state level, and more laws shutting down "pill mills" - doctor offices and clinics that over-prescribe addictive medicines. The CDC points to a success story in Florida, where pill mills became a large problem in the last decade. In 2010-2011, the state enacted tougher pain clinic regulations and police did a series of raids. By 2012, prescriptions for oxycodone alone fell 24 percent and the death rate for prescription drug overdoses dropped 23 percent. "When you take serious action, you get encouraging results," Frieden said.Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.