Grant to help preserve Chattanooga battlefield

(AP) - The National Park Service has announced $830,000 in grant money to help preserve more than 48 acres of land from the Civil War's Battle of Chattanooga in November 1863.
           
The grant money from the park service's Land and Water Conservation Fund was announced in a news release Wednesday. The park service called Chattanooga "one of America's threatened Civil War battlefields."
           
The grants are from the National Park Service's American Battlefield Protection Program, one of more than a dozen programs that provide states and local communities with technical assistance and funding to help preserve their history and create recreation opportunities.
           
Grants are awarded to units of state and local governments for the acquisition of land or easements.
 
