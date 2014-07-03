65% of VW workers from Hamilton County

Slightly fewer than two of every three Volkswagen plant workers live in Hamilton County even though Chattanooga and the county, along with the state, pledged about $577.4 million worth of tax incentives to woo the automaker.



A ZIP code analysis of nearly 2,400 employee addresses shows that almost 65 percent live in Hamilton County. About 10.6 percent commute from Georgia and about 1.1 percent come from Alabama. Nearly all the remainder, more than 23 percent, live in Southeast Tennessee outside of Hamilton, the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce figures show.



Charles Wood, the Chamber's vice president of economic development, said it's not possible for Hamilton County to capture all the employees at the plant, noting the city is the hub for the region.



"We hope when we've made a big investment, we want the city and county to benefit," he said. "They stand to be first in line to do that."



