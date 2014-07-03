Ga. to offer bonuses to early childhood teachers

ATLANTA (AP) - A new state program is aimed at giving incentives to early childhood educators for furthering their education.

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning and Gov. Nathan Deal announced the program Wednesday and officials say teachers will be eligible for bonuses at three tier levels until July 1, 2017.

Officials say teachers will be eligible for $1,200 for the completion of their CDA credential or a technical certificate of credit.

Teachers will be eligible for $1,500 for completion of a technical college diploma, or an associate of applied arts or science degree.

Educators will also be eligible for $2,500 for the completion of a bachelor's or master's degree.

