A little cooler and a LOT drier this afternoon

Good Thursday. After rain outs and postponements of the fireworks last year, this 4th of July will more than make up for it.



We will start to see dry air filtering into the Tennessee Valley this morning. Not only will it be much drier this afternoon, temps will also be about 5 degrees cooler than yesterday as highs climb to about 88 (yesterday's high reached 93). I think we will be a little breezy as winds bring in the cooler, drier air from the north at 10-15 mph.



Tonight will be stellar. Look for temps in the low 80s this evening, and much cooler air settling in tonight. When you wake up Friday morning, the air will still be dry, and temps will be in the low 60s.



Friday afternoon the high will reach about 85 under sunny skies. I expect the dry air to stick around through Friday night. As fireworks get under way at about 9 or 10pm, temps will be in the low 70s, and the skies will be clear.



Saturday will be nice also, although the temps and humidity will slowly start to rise again over the weekend. Saturday the high will reach 88, and we will get up to about 90 on Sunday. No rain is expected at all this weekend.



Looking ahead, the next chance of rain will not be until the middle of next week.



Download the WRCB weather app for the latest. David Karnes



THURSDAY:



8am... Sunny, 72



Noon... Sunny/Breezy, 81



5pm... Sunny/Breezy, 86

