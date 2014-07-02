Georgia to delay action on welfare drug testing - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Georgia to delay action on welfare drug testing

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia officials say they will delay enforcement of a new law that allows drug testing of welfare recipients.

In April, Gov. Nathan Deal signed off on the bill allowing drug testing for some welfare and food stamp recipients. The new law took effect Tuesday.

Deal spokesman Brian Robinson tells an Atlanta newspaper that the state will hold off on implementing the law until a federal appeals court rules on a related Florida case.

