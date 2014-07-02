New roadwork planned for Cleveland exit 25 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

New roadwork planned for Cleveland exit 25

CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation has proposed changes to improve traffic flow and vehicle capacity of the exit ramps at the Interstate 75 interchange at 25th Street and Georgetown Road.
Officials say the project will not only expand the ramps to dual lanes, but will also provide dual left lanes onto I-75 southbound from Georgetown road.
Georgetown Road endures heavy congestion between I-75 and freewill road, especially during peak morning and afternoon traffic hours.

