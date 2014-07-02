Law blocks sale of e-cigarettes to Ga. minors Posted: Wednesday, July 2, 2014 10:21 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, July 2, 2014 10:21 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia Department of Public Health officials say a new state law makes it illegal to sell or distribute electronic cigarettes to anyone under 18.



Officials said Tuesday that emissions from electronic cigarettes could include several chemicals including formaldehyde.



Director of Health Promotion and Disease Prevention for the Department of Public Health Jean O'Connor says the products are especially dangerous for children.



Public health officials say 1,169 calls were made to the Georgia Poison Center between April 2009 and April 2014 for exposure or poisoning linked to tobacco or nicotine products.



Officials say GPC received 45 calls about issues with e-cigarettes between Jan. 1 and June 14, 2014, compared with five calls in all of 2011.



Public health officials say there's no evidence suggesting electronic cigarettes are a safe alternative.



Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

