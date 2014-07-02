Aldi to hold hiring event today - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Aldi to hold hiring event today

Looking for work? Get your resume ready.  Aldi, the grocery store chain, will host a hiring event for Chattanooga-area stores Friday.

Make plans to go to the Hampton Inn at 2014 Hamilton Place Boulevard between 8 a-m to noon.

Jobs available include store associate and shift manager positions.

Employment is available at all area stores, including Cleveland, Hixson, Dalton and Fort Oglethorpe.

