UPDATE: Police identify man's body found along I-24 Posted: Wednesday, July 2, 2014 8:17 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, July 3, 2014 4:50 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

UPDATE: Chattanooga Police have identified the body found Wednesday at 18200 Interstate 24 as 72-year-old Malcolm Fletcher.



This case is being treated as a suicide and there is no evidence to believe that his death was caused by another.



The investigation is still ongoing and more information will be released when available.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police say a man's body was found along Interstate 24 Wednesday afternoon.



The victim has not yet been positively identified and will not be released until the family has been notified.



The investigation is ongoing.









