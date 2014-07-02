UPDATE: Police identify man's body found along I-24 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Police identify man's body found along I-24

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - UPDATE: Chattanooga Police have identified the body found Wednesday at 18200 Interstate 24 as 72-year-old Malcolm Fletcher.  

This case is being treated as a suicide and there is no evidence to believe that his death was caused by another.  

The investigation is still ongoing and more information will be released when available.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police say a man's body was found along Interstate 24 Wednesday afternoon.

The victim has not yet been positively identified and will not be released until the family has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.




Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.