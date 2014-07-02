UTC students rescued on the river

Five UTC students on paddleboards had to be rescued Wednesday afternoon.



Chattanooga firefighters were sent to the Tennessee River around 1:00 p.m. after a student call 911 saying she and her friends were trapped by swift currents and could not maneuver to open water to return to their vehicle.

When the fire boat got to the area around Casey barge on the North Shore, firefighters found 3 of the students in the water and 2 on a boat dock next to the barge. Firefighters got the students and their equipment onto the fire boat and took them the shore at Coolidge Park. None of the students suffered injury and were said to be in good spirits.

