UTC students rescued on the river - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UTC students rescued on the river

Posted: Updated:
Photo courtesy: Captain Chip O'Dell Photo courtesy: Captain Chip O'Dell
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Five UTC students on paddleboards had to be rescued Wednesday afternoon.

Chattanooga firefighters were sent to the Tennessee River around 1:00 p.m. after a student call 911 saying she and her friends were trapped by swift currents and could not maneuver to open water to return to their vehicle.

When the fire boat got to the area around Casey barge on the North Shore, firefighters found 3 of the students in the water and 2 on a boat dock next to the barge.  Firefighters got the students and their equipment onto the fire boat and took them the shore at Coolidge Park. None of the students suffered injury and were said to be in good spirits.

 



Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.