Crime Stoppers: Burglary from distribution center lot

One member of this week's criminal duo did, indeed, give us a better look than we sometimes get with surveillance video. "Looks like one of these guys may have knew [sic] that camera was there and posed for it," joked Chattanooga Police Sgt. Daniel Jones. You be the judge.

There is a picture of his partner, as well, in the darkness of early morning, the 20th of May. The images were snapped as the two were in the process of stealing from vehicles parked in the fenced lot of a distribution center on Rossville Avenue. "One of them is obviously on the other side of the fence, which, he's wearing a dark-colored hoodie in late May. The other guy's wearing a camouflage, looks to be a jacket, but we know it's a long-sleeve shirt, for sure," Sgt. Jones explained.

The burglary was discovered a week later, and the two men were spotted during a review of security video. "Only one guy actually entered into the fenced yard," said Jones, "however, both of them are gonna be involved in it because he's handing the fruits of the poisonous tree over to his buddy across the other side of the fence." Those fruits being a generator and a blower fan he found in a locked trailer on the property.

These guys are probably not gearing up for our next round of severe weather. It is more likely they grabbed these objects to sell or pawn and that could work in your favor. "This may be something where someone is actually at a pawn shop and sees one of these guys with a generator that he happens to be carrying in his hand in the picture," Sgt. Jones explained. "If you see that, just give us a call. Let us know what pawn shop it is. We can go back and pick up records and we can look at those things."

Or, if you recently got a good deal on a generator or a fan, and your seller favored one of these two. You might want to call Crime Stoppers. "You never know," added Jones, "it may end up being whom we're looking for and end up putting some cash in your pocket."

Up to $1,000 reward cash is waiting for the right bit of information and your anonymity is guaranteed.

Call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333

A police officer may answer the phone or return your call, but he will never ask your identity.

